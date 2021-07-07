Branson animal control officer rescues Chihuahua after weeks of building trust

BRANSON, Mo. – An officer with the Branson Animal Control has rescued another Chihuahua.

According to a social media post by the Branson Police Department, Officer Hurst rescued the dog from the Lakeside Wilderness area Wednesday morning.

“She has been working hard to gain the trust, build a relationship and safely capture this Chihuahua for the past several weeks,” the post states.

Branson Police say there have been approximately 45 Chihuahuas rescued in Taney County over the past five weeks.

The Chihuahuas are believed to have been dumped around the Branson area to Harrison, Arkansas. Reports of the abandoned animals first came nearly one month ago, on June 9. Since then, more and more Chihuahuas have been rescued, and some have been treated for parvo.

The Branson Police Department is actively investigating where the dogs came from. If you have any information regarding these dogs, please contact the Branson Police Department Animal Control Officer by dialing 911 or call the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-3300.