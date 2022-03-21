KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick and Brittany Mahomes return stateside after honeymooning in the Caribbean for a week.

The newlyweds teased followers with pictures of private planes, boat rides and an exclusive villa in the week since their wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

It wasn’t until the honeymoon was over that that they finally told fans where they spent their time. It turns out the couple jumped from Hawaii to the island of Saint Barthelemy, or St. Barths, to relax for a week.

The Mahomes’ rented a villa, complete with what looked like a rooftop pool, according to Brittany’s Instagram Stories. But they didn’t spend the entire week in the villa, they newlyweds got out and explored the island.

Mahomes told her thousands of Instagram followers that the couple took a tour around the island. Then they hiked a mountain, explored a natural pool, and watched a sailboat race.

She also said she was impressed that there were amazing views wherever they went.

The couple checked out some “yummy places and some pretty cool places” to eat around the island, all while taking in some beautiful sunsets together, according to additional pictures Brittany shared.

The couple also spent a day snorkeling and swimming on a private boat excursion and then went ocean kayaking with the sea turtles.

In one of her last pictures, Brittany included that the trip “was such a perfect honeymoon.”

Brittany also posted pictures of daughter Sterling throughout the week, saying that she missed the little girl and that she and Patrick were heading home to her.