Budweiser unveils its holiday can and launches 2022 ‘Pupweiser’ search

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch has unveiled its limited-edition holiday Budweiser cans. The company is showing off the winner of Bud’s Pupweiser contest. Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans.

Now, Budweiser is already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.

Anheuser Busch is accepting entries for the 2022 Budweiser holiday cans from now until December 15.

