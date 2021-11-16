Budweiser unveils its holiday can and launches 2022 ‘Pupweiser’ search

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch has unveiled its limited-edition holiday Budweiser cans. The company is showing off the winner of Bud’s Pupweiser contest. Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans.

Now, Budweiser is already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.

Anheuser Busch is accepting entries for the 2022 Budweiser holiday cans from now until December 15.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News