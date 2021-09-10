Budweiser changes ‘9/11 ad that only aired once’ for 20th anniversary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the moment offers a reminder of the role a St. Louis-based company played in paying tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives that day. All through an ad that only aired once.

Anheuser Busch just updated the ad to mark two decades since the attacks. The new digital additions to the commercial feature a modern New York skyline with the completed One World Trade building. You can also see the ad during broadcasts on the anniversary and through social media.

The ad, which aired nearly five months later during the Super Bowl on February 3, 2002, shows the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling to New York City bowing their heads.

While the ad is powerfully simple, it was the result of a monumental effort at the time, which involved Congress, the New York City Mayor’s Office, and others at a time when the city and the country, was in a fragile moment. The nation was now at war and on edge.

“We filmed in New York City. We had a helicopter going over the Brooklyn Bridge. Mayor Giuliani let us into the city. The only film company of any sort right after 9-11 to actually come into air space with our helicopter to film the Clydesdale the hitch coming into Battery Park and it was amazing…just amazing,” said Bob Lachky, former executive vice president of AB Global Creative.

The company released a remastered version of the ad to mark the 10th anniversary and to bring awareness to the fundraising campaign for the National September 11 Memorial.

The new ad:

Anheuser Busch has updated the ad for the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The One World Trade building now adorns the skyline. It is now set at twilight to showcase art installation at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Lights shoot up to mark the locations of buildings destroyed in the attacks. They are lit from dusk to dawn on the evening of September 11. The end card has also been updated to read, “20 years later, we’ll never forget.”

The ad is scheduled to broadcast during the Airforce vs. Navy game at 3:30 PM EST and the Yankees and Mets game, airing at 7:40 PM EST on September 11th.

WATCH THE NEW AD HERE: