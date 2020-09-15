Buffalo veteran’s obituary says he wasn’t “a sucker or a loser”

National

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local man who recently passed away wants to let the President know he wasn’t “a sucker or a loser.”

Posted by Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, which is based in Lockport, the obituary for Mark Schroeder included a messaged directed at Donald Trump.

The final paragraph reads “Mark Schroeder was a lot of things. He was a father, a hero, a best friend, a teacher, a brother and sometimes, a real son of a b****. But one thing he was not, Mr. Trump, was a sucker or a loser. He was a proud veteran til the day he died.”

This comes after a recent report claimed Trump referred to American war dead at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France as “suckers” and “losers.”

The President has since denied these claims.

According to Schroeder’s obituary, he served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, and spent time in Vietnam.

