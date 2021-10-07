Burger King is testing plant-based nuggets in several US cities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Burger King is testing plant-based nuggets. The chain announced they are working with Impossible Foods on the rollout. But the plant-based nuggets will only be in Des Moines, Boston, and Miami.

The restaurant chain will also release a new ghost pepper nugget made with real chicken. They will both launch Monday.

In 2019 Burger King became the first fast-food brand with impossible’s plant-based burger. St. Louis was among the test markets.

