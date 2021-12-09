Bus driver pulled from Missouri school district routes after video shows racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bus driver is no longer transporting students in the Park Hill School District.

The district said it requested the driver be removed from its routes after video surfaced of her allegedly using a racial slur in front of middle school students on a bus.

The driver is employed by First Student bus company. Park Hill contracts with First Student for transportation needs. The bus company confirmed Thursday that the driver in question has been pulled from the district’s routes and the company is now reviewing the incident.

“We are disturbed by what we saw in the video. The interaction the driver had with students was inappropriate and insensitive. We do not condone this language under any circumstances,” First Student said in a statement to FOX4.

The principal of Congress Middle School notified parents of the situation earlier this week, telling families that they may hear about the video that is circulating.

Principal Chris Early said parents shared video of the incident with the school district. In the message, Early said video showed the driver using racist, inappropriate language while responding to a student who used similar language.

Early informed parents that Congress Middle School is following district policies to discipline the student, and requested the bus driver be removed.

Early said the school is also taking other steps to ensure it has the entire story and helps everyone involved process what they witnessed.

“We are also bringing in our culturally responsive crisis team to support any students or staff who need help processing their feelings about this incident. We will be placing a staff member on the bus for the next few weeks to provide additional supervision and support,” Early said in the letter that was sent to parents and guardians of students.

He also thanked the parents involved for being proactive and notifying the district about the video so that it could be handled appropriately.