Buy tuna from 2011-2015? You may be eligible for a payment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Did you buy any tuna from 2011 through 2015? Then you may be eligible for a payment from a partial class action settlement for $20 million.

A partial class action settlement has been reached in an antitrust lawsuit against companies like Tri-Union Seafoods, Chicken of the Sea International, Thai Union Group, StarKist, and Bumble Bee. The defendants say that they worked together to keep the price of packaged tuna products artificially high.

The case is not yet settled in court. An oral argument before this larger panel was last held on September 22, 2021. But, some of the companies have decided to settle out of court to avoid the uncertainties and risks of further litigation.

Are you eligible for a payment? Anyone who purchased tuna in cans or in pouches from June 1, 2011 to July 1, 2015 is eligible. The tuna must have been sold in cans or pouches that were smaller than 40 ounces and not for resale. The purchases should have been made by people living in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The settlement with Tri-Union Seafoods, Chicken of the Sea International, Thai Union Group is expected to pay a maximum of $20 million. Up to $5 million will go to pay fees associated with the settlement. The rest will go to class action members and litigation fees.

There will be a hearing on July 15, 2022 to consider whether the proposed settlement should be approved. It is unclear how long the court’s decision will take.

The class-action lawsuit is ongoing with StarKist and Lion America. Bumble Bee is in bankruptcy.

How can you get a payment? Go to www.TunaEndPurchaserSettlement.com to file or download the claim form. The initial claims filing date is August 22, 2022.