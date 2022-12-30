ST. LOUIS, Mo.- People in several states are eligible for a payout from a class action suit against ConAgra Foods. The lawsuit alleges that the company broke the law by marketing some Wesson Oil Products made from genetically modified ingredients as “Natural.”

The case has been in the courts since 2011 and Conagra denies any wrongdoing. A $3 million settlement fund has been set up to pay legal costs, class member payments, and other fees.

How much should I expect to get?

Well, it is $0.15 per unit of Wesson Oil Products purchased. But, first, you need to check to see if you’re eligible. Members of the class action suit must have purchased one of the products during a certain window in 11 US states for personal use between 2006 and 2017. The dates can vary by state. The states include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas.

What Wesson Oil products does this class action suit cover?

Wesson brand cooking oils, including Wesson Vegetable Oil, Wesson Canola Oil, Wesson Corn Oil, and Wesson Best Blend.

A hearing will be held at a federal courthouse in California on April 24, 2023 to consider approving the settlement. If you have not previously filed a claim, go to www.WessonOilSettlement.com and file online or download a form. The deadline to join this class action lawsuit is May 22, 2023.