California dealing with ominous orange skies and hazardous fire smoke

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Due to a number of fires throughout California and the smoke they are putting out, most of the state is aglow with a gloomy orange hue.

In some parts of the state, ash has been falling downgrading air quality and visibility. Cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles have been hit especially hard.

A view of a layer of smoke generated by the over 2 dozen wildfires burning in California created an eerie orange glow over much of the San Francisco Bay Area on Sept. 9, 2020. Fortunately, a marine layer kept the smoke well above the ground improving air quality in the area. (Photo by Burak Arik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Along the California-Mexico border, things are not as bad, but in San Diego there’s a definite orange layer in the sky.

“We’re seeing unprecedented wildfires generating huge amounts of smoke in the Western United States,” said Robert Reider, acting director of the San Diego Air Pollution Control District. “These particles in the air actually absorb different colors of the sun and what comes through are these brilliant oranges and reds that we’re seeing.”

A view of a layer of smoke generated by the over 2 dozen wildfires burning in California created an eerie orange glow over much of San Francisco on Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo by Burak Arik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While the skies have been spectacular for viewing, especially during sunrise and sunset, the air may not be safe.

In San Diego, air quality is moderate to good, according to Reider.

“It’s never good to breathe smoke so we strongly advise folks closer to the fires are breathing smoke or feeling the effects of smoke to reduce exposure so we recommend people go indoors close the windows and doors and if they have an air purifier to turn it on,” said Reider.

Reider said small children and the elderly should avoid outdoor activities.

“Those are the ones most at risk from impacts of smoke,” he said.

Reider expects the smoke and its orange tint to remain for another couple of days in San Diego now that the major fire just east of the city is burning less and less.