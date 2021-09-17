California mom accused of dragging 8-year-old 300 feet as girl tried to stop her from driving drunk

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KTLA) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly dragged her 8-year-old daughter and a bystander with a vehicle after the child tried to stop her mother from driving under the influence late Thursday night, according to police.

The incident began when the mother, identified as 44-year-old Erin Garcia, decided to leave her mother’s home in Placentia, California while she was still apparently intoxicated, the Placentia Police Department stated in a news release.

Garcia’s young daughter became concerned about her mother getting behind the wheel and grabbed the passenger’s door handle, telling her to stop, police officials said.

But Garcia simply looked at the child and began driving away, dragging the little girl alongside the vehicle for some 300 feet, according to the release.

At that point, a man who saw what was happening and tried to intervene, but he too ended up getting dragged by the vehicle for a short distance, police said. Garcia then drove off.

Officers were called out to investigate an assault around 11:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Orchid Drive, where they found the 8-year-old girl with abrasions to her feet and legs. The child’s grandmother was with her by then.

Police searched for Garcia and located the woman hiding behind some bushes in the back of her mother’s home, according to police. She allegedly kicked at officers while they tried to take her into custody, but was ultimately arrested.

She was taken to Orange County Jail and booked on suspicion of child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, battery against a peace officer and resisting a peace officer, the release stated.

The child and the bystander were taken to local hospitals where they were treated for moderate injuries.

No further information was released.