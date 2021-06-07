California mom gives birth to son in front seat of SUV as husband drives to hospital

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KTLA) — A California mother gave birth to a very impatient baby boy in the front seat of their SUV as her husband drove them to the hospital.

Alejandra Salazar and her husband, Joshua Lagana, were rushing to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center on Pacific Coast Highway when they ran out of time.

“I just prayed and I just said, ‘Know what, if he’s going to come here, he’s going to come.’ Like, it’s now, and there’s no stopping,” Salazar said. “[My husband] was saying we were almost there, but I pushed once and his head came out.”

Lagana said they were almost to the hospital when their baby started coming out, “I can see the hospital. I can see that it’s right there,” Lagana said.

But Salazar gave another push and the baby boy’s body came out. Then she said her “mothering instincts” rushed out.

“I just pulled him out and held him by my chest and rubbed his back,” Salazar said, describing the moment her second son, Lucas, was born.

Lagana said he was already in awe of his wife when she gave birth to their first son two years ago, but this time, he just couldn’t believe what happened.

Salazar said she wouldn’t change the story of how baby Lucas came into the world.

“I just said it’s coming, and we did it,” Salazar said. “Or I did it.”

Her husband agrees.

“I was just the chauffer,” Lagana said.