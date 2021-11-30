Canada tapping reserve maple syrup supply amid shortage

(The Hill) – Just one week after President Biden tapped into oil reserves to help with a global shortage, a Canadian group has announced that it will dip into its emergency supply of maple syrup to try to keep up with global demand, according to multiple reports.

The Canadian leading trade group, Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, is releasing nearly 50 million pounds of its reserve, which is about half of the stockpile, according to CNN Business.

The trade group is backed by the Canadian government and is at times dubbed the “OPEC of Maple Syrup.” As of 2020, Quebec produced 73 percent of the world’s supply of maple syrup, CNN reports. By far, the largest buyer of the goods is the United States.

The reserve was created to prepare for situations, such as these, when there are poor harvest seasons or a spike in demand for maple syrup, reports CNN.

NPR reports that this year saw uncharacteristic warmth in a short spring, which gave maple syrup harvesters little to work with.

“That’s why the reserve is made, to never miss maple syrup. And we won’t miss maple syrup!” said Helene Normandin, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers’ communications director when speaking with NPR.

“What we can figure at this moment is maybe the season here in Quebec will start a bit earlier in February, instead of March, and end earlier also,” Normandin added, reports NPR.

The Canadian maple syrup supply has faced issues in the past. In the 2011-2012 harvest, 20 million Canadian dollars worth of maple syrup, amounting to about 3,000 tons, was stolen in a theft come to be infamously known as “The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist”, according to CNN.

NPR reports that an additional 7 million trees will be tapped for maple syrup this season to replenish the group’s supply to ensure demand is met in the coming year and people can continue to enjoy maple syrup without delay.