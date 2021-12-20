Candy cane shortage due to global shortage of ingredients

ST. LOUIS – There is a shortage of candy canes this Christmas. The owner of Economy Candy in New York City says global shortage of ingredients cut candy production.

The store’s owner says he has been in business since 1937 and this is the first shortage for his store.

He says he sold more than 12,000 candy canes then ran out.

Logistical issues caused by COVID also helped trigger the shortfall. The Department of Agriculture says U.S. peppermint production declined nearly 25 percent over the past decade.