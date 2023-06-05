The Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Microsoft is having a case of the Mondays. People around the U.S. are noting that the company’s Outlook email system is currently down.

“We’re having issues, but we’re working on it,” Microsoft’s service portal states, indicating that Outlook is experiencing issues with a red “X” next to its software status.

Another tweet from the company stated other systems were having issues: “We’ve identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.”

KOIN reached out to Microsoft’s media relations department for more information but has not yet received a response. However, the company’s Twitter account for Microsoft 365 service issues states that the company is currently working to fix the problem.