‘Can’t Touch This’: Alabama principal raps out COVID-19 safety measures

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The creative Childersburg principal that brought you this “masterpiece” on his feelings about the coronavirus is back with his spin on a hit classic.

Dr. Quentin Lee of Childersburg High School is back, and this time he’s breaking down the COVID-19 safety measures in his parody of MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This.” Take a look.

Dr. Lee’s newest parody comes as schools across Alabama prepare to open back up for the new school year. It goes over procedures like wearing masks, checking temperatures, and staying 6 feet away from one another in a way that is sure to entertain and inform the returning students.

Keep busting those moves, Dr. Lee.

