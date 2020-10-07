Car of missing Georgia woman found in wooded area 3 months after disappearance

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The car of a missing Georgia woman has been located. No one has seen or heard from Natalie Jones in more than three months.

According to officials, Jones’ car was found Tuesday in a wooded area near Roosterville Road and Welcome Road in Heard County, Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a body was found inside the car. GBI officials say the body is being sent for autopsy and has not been identified yet.

Jones has been missing since the beginning of July. She vanished on her way home after attending a Fourth of July party in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama. Jones left the party around 10:30 p.m. headed home to Heard County, Georgia.

The Heard County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating Jones’ disappearance since she was first reported missing in July.

According to Heard County officials, a text message from Jones’ phone was sent in the early morning hours of July 5th to a friend saying, quote: ” I made it! Thanks.” A location for was not sent in text.

Jones was driving her distinctive looking 2002 pink Chevrolet Cavalier when she went missing.

Currently there are multiple law enforcement agency at the scene where the car was located.

Jones’s family has also gathered at the scene.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.