CASA needing toys for foster kids as donations fall, case load rises amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Court Appointed Special Advocate program is in serious need of Christmas toys for children in the foster care system as the pandemic rages on.

The coronavirus has prevented many companies that normally collect toys for CASA from having on-site drives. That means donations are down.

“Due to COVID this year, we have normally been able to provide gifts for all the children we serve… We’re not able to provide the gifts this year that we normally are,” Nina Kimbrough, volunteer recruitment & training director for CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties, said.

The issue is only further compacted by an influx of children into the system.

“We have now seen an increase in the number of children that have been abused and neglected and have now entered the foster care system, through no fault of their own,” she said, pointing to the pandemic as an instigator for problems at home.

Kimbrough said the kids in the system are like any other child. They like to play with the same type of toys as those not in foster care.

“We service children from toddlers to teens,” she said. anything I think that you would get for your children… I think that our children would love those things.”

Hear more from Kimbrough in the interview embedded in this story, and find out how you can help on the CASA website.