ST. LOUIS – Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau said more than 52,000 converters were stolen last year. That’s an increase of more than 1,200% since 2019.

If you own a Toyota Prius, Subaru Forester, or Honda element, you’re a top target by car thieves. The lower emission cars have more valuable metals inside converters. Auto repair experts recommend installing a shield with safety screws to slow down theft attempts.