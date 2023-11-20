EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican woman attempted to smuggle hundreds of pounds of neatly wrapped meth on Saturday at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso.

The Dodge Ram she was driving was in line to cross when a drug-sniffing dog alerted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, prompting a secondary inspection.

Border officers X-rayed the truck and found 161 foil-wrapped bundles that looked like silver bars hidden beneath the truck bed.

Officers tested the contents of the bundles and determined that it was 354 pounds of meth.

CBP officers took custody of the driver and turned her over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hector Mancha, the director of CBP’s Office of Field Operations in El Paso, noted that CBP officers utilized a variety of tools to identify and stop the alleged smuggler.

“This is an enormous seizure and demonstrates the need for CBP officers to remain vigilant at all times,” he said.