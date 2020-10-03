CDC ranks Thanksgiving activities by COVID-19 risk: No gatherings with out of town relatives or Black Friday shopping

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – When many people envision Thanksgiving they think of large family dinners followed by Black Friday shopping sprees.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still at large, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people alter their celebrations this year with safety in mind. This includes smaller gatherings and not traveling for the holiday.

“Thanksgiving is a time when many families travel long distances to celebrate together,” the CDC said on its website. “Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.”

The CDC has ranked actives into three categories – lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk.

Here’s how the CDC ranks each Thanksgiving tradition:

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household