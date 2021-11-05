Century’s longest lunar eclipse will be visible for all of U.S. this month

The longest lunar eclipse of the century will be visible on November 19 according to NASA. The partial eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.

The eclipse is expected to peak just after 4 a.m. ET. It will be longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100 according to NASA.

The eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. The entire event will last about six hours.

A world map showing where the eclipse is visible at the time of greatest eclipse. Earlier parts of the eclipse are visible farther east, while later times are visible farther west. Courtesy: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

The Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, creating a partial lunar eclipse. NASA says it is will be so deep into the shadow that it can reasonably be called almost total. At the moment of the greatest eclipse, 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The next eclipse will happen on May 16, 2022. If you miss either of those there will be plenty more to catch in the future. NASA says there will be 179 eclipses over the next 80 years.

NASA explains the penumbra is the part of the Earth’s shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth. The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden. The Moon’s appearance isn’t affected much by the penumbra. The real action begins when the Moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra.

An hour or so after that, the part of the Moon still in sunlight will be small enough for observers’ eyes to adapt to darkness and perceive the coppery color of the part of the Moon within the umbra.

During the eclipse, the Moon moves through the western part of the constellation Taurus. The Pleiades star cluster is in the upper right, and the Hyades cluster, including the bright star Aldebaran, eye of the bull, is in the lower left.

You can go to timeanddate.com to find out what time it will be visible from your city. You can also find a detailed eclipse path map.