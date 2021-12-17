Chargers TE Donald Parham Jr. to be discharged from hospital after concussion vs Chiefs

Team officials attend to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham as he stays down after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES — After suffering a concussion in Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.

Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. stayed overnight at UCLA Harbor Medical Center for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion. He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today. — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 17, 2021

In the first quarter, Parham tried to haul in a touchdown pass before falling and hitting his head on the ground.

“Any time you see that live and you’re close to it, it impacts you,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “But then at the same time, you know, we’re trying to play for him the rest of the way, and that’s what our guys did tonight, they laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him.”

A scary scene unfolded as medical crews rushed on to the field to treat him and carry him away on a stretcher.

He was taken to UCLA Harbor Medical Center for overnight observation.

“He is resting comfortably, alert and will likely be discharged from the hospital later today [Friday],” the Chargers wrote on Twitter.

The 24-year-old signed with the Chargers in 2020 and has 6 touchdowns in two years.