Charter increasing minimum wage for employees to $20 an hour

ST. LOUIS – Telecommunications company Charter has introduced a plan to raise its minimum wage for all employees to $20 an hour over the next two years.

In a news release Monday, a Charter spokesman said the company had considered raising its existing $15 per hour minimum wage, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges facing its employees, Charter opted to start the process now.

By 2022, all hourly employees will have a starting wage of $20 per hour.

For now, all hourly employees working in the field or on customer operation groups will receive a retroactive $1.50 per hour pay increase. Those workers will receive another $1.50 an hour pay raise in March 2021 to go along with their annual merit increase.