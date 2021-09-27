Check your freezer: 14 tons of DiGiorno pizzas recalled over allergy concerns

(NEXSTAR) – A DiGiorno customer’s complaint about finding the wrong pies in a box labeled as pepperoni pizza has led to the recall of roughly 27,872 pounds of pizza.

Nestle USA Inc. is recalling the frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pies because they may actually contain a different type of pizza – DiGiorno’s “three meat” frozen pizza – which is made with a textured soy protein that is a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” FSIS announced Sunday in a news release. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.”

The pizzas under recall were all produced June 30, 2021, have a lot code of 1181510721 and a “best by” date of March 2022. They also have the establishment number “EST. 1682A” printed on them. See the images below:

(U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The potentially mislabeled pizzas were shipped to retailers and distribution nationwide.

The FSIS is asking people to check their freezers for the recalled pies and either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

As of Monday there hasn’t been a report of injury or illness.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonita Cleveland, Consumer Services Manager at Nestle USA, at 1-800-681-1676 or bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.