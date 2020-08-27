Chemical leak reported near Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura

National

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES – A chemical leak has been reported near Lake Charles as the sun rises on the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura.

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski tweeted a picture showing a cloud drifting across Interstate 10 just after 9 a.m.

“Chemical leak south side of I-10 west Lake area west of Lake Charles. 911 is aware they are overwhelmed,” Piotrowski wrote.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is cautioning residents to stay inside and turn off air conditioning units.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News