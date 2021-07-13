Chicken recall extended by Tyson Foods over listeria contamination concerns

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Thursday, July 8, 2021 after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

Tyson Foods extended a nationwide recall on some chicken products over possible bacterial contamination.

The company recalled more than 450,000 pounds of chicken over concerns that some ready-to-eat products could have listeria contamination.

The products were produced at a Missouri plant from December 26, 2020 to April 13, 2021. Institutions like nursing homes, hospitals, schools and defense locations are affected, as well as stores like Walmart, Wegman’s and HEB.

The total recall now sits at about 9 million pounds of products.

Here is the full list from the USDA’s food safety and inspection service website: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls-alerts/tyson-foods-inc.-recalls-ready-eat-chicken-products-due-possible-listeria