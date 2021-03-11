Chiefs center Austin Reiter not expected to return, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line continues to come apart as starting center Austin Reiter is not expected to re-sign with the team, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.
The news comes after starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were cut Thursday morning to free up cap space. The Chiefs offensive line is set to start at least three different players than they did in 2020.
Reiter joins a long list of free agents who’s futures look to be heading elsewhere.
Other notable Chiefs free agents include Sammy Watkins, Le’Veon Bell, Demarcus Robinson, Daniel Sorensen, Bashaud Breeland, Byron Pringle, Kelechi Osemele and Charvarius Ward.
Long-time fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement from the NFL last week.