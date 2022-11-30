KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nutrition has been a big focal point for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones this year.

Jones said he has developed a deep relationship with Chiefs nutritionist Barry Rubin and that is what has allowed coming into the season in the shape that he’s in.

He also said Monday is his ‘cheat day’ and he chooses to spend that day with Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

“I go with half a pound of burnt ends and french fries. They’re so consistent,” Jones said. “Their fries always taste the same, they’re always fresh and hot and their burnt ends taste like candy.

“That’s the only time I get to eat beef so I take advantage of it.”

Jones is currently at 10 sacks this season, five shy of his career high.

The All-Pro defensive tackle said Rubin and the staff focus on nutrition throughout the year.

“It’s a building process, it’s a marathon but we just continue building.”

Jones will look to build on his stellar season as the Chiefs hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.