KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joins rare company with his latest accomplishment.

With the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Reid earned his 20th overall playoff win.

Reid is now tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry for the second-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history.

Reid’s 20 career playoff victories rank second among active NFL head coaches, trailing only New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (31).

Reid also extended his franchise record by earning his 10th postseason victory as head coach of the Chiefs.

Reid also looks to become the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, but first, the Chiefs will figure out if they will play the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals.

They face each other in the Divisional Round tomorrow at 2 p.m.