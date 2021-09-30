13-year-old shot at Memphis school; another student in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One boy was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning at a Memphis K-8 school.

The suspected shooter, who police said was a student, has turned himself in.

Police responded at 9:15 a.m. to Cummings Elementary School on Cummings Street near Walker Avenue in the Soulsville area of South Memphis.

MPD said one 13-year-old boy was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspected shooter is a juvenile male, who is also a student at the school. That juvenile fled in a vehicle, but was taken into police custody after a search.

Officers cleared the building and the school was on a temporary lockdown as students were moved to another location, Shelby County Schools said.

The school district released this statement:

“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”

This story will be updated.