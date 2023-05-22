ST. LOUIS — Summer vacation is coming up for many kids. There is a new way to beat the heat and get out of the house. Chuck E. Cheese is selling season passes that allow you to play games, get deals on pizza, and more.

Chuck E. Cheese restaurants are known for their family friendly atmosphere with arcade games, rides, and pizza. It offers a memorable experience for children and adults. A lot of kids like to celebrate birthday parties there. Now, they have another reason to go.

“Parents can take their kids every week to dance with Chuck E. and play games for up to an hour of unlimited play. Plus, you also get deals on pizzas with some of the passes,” states Sean Gleason, chief marketing officer of CEC Entertainment.

Chuck E. Cheese season ticket plans:

The Bronze Pass ($49.99 or $59.99) – Includes up to (8) weeks with 30 minutes of game play, $25 off a birthday party, and a Pass Member lanyard.

The Silver Pass ($74.99 or $87.99) – Includes up to (8) weeks with 60 minutes of game play, 20% off Large & XL cheese pizza purchases, $35 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, early hours play time for members only on July 7, August 4, and a Pass Member lanyard.

The Gold Pass ($139.99 or $164.99) – Includes up to (8) weeks with (2) 60 minutes of game play, 40% off Large and XL cheese pizza purchases, $50 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, early hours play time for members only on July 7, August 4, and Pass Member lanyard.

Learn more about the summer passes here.