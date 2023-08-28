ST. LOUIS — A lot of kids have birthday parties at Chuck E. Cheese. The chain is practically built on the gatherings. Now, they are celebrating the time of year with the most birthdays with an event to give away 500 kids’ birthday parties, and thousands of other prizes.

The Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at locations across the US and Canada on Thursday, September 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to enter the event and every location will be holding a drawing to give away one birthday party package for up to 10 kids. Five additional winners from each location will receive a voucher for $50 off their next birthday party reservation.

Chuck E. Cheese’s is a well-known family entertainment center with locations across North America. It offers a unique blend of arcade games, amusement rides, and pizza.

The establishment features the iconic character Chuck E. Cheese, a singing and dancing animatronic mouse, along with a variety of classic and modern arcade games. Over the years, Chuck E. Cheese’s has evolved to incorporate modern technology and interactive experiences while maintaining its focus on providing a fun and enjoyable environment for people of all ages.