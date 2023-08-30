ST. LOUIS — Drivers are getting a surprise deal on gas Thursday, courtesy of Circle K. The gas station chain announced that over 5,000 locations across the US will be offering 30 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and half off on food and drinks from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, we are proud to honor our customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings,” states Alex Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Circle K.

Circle K says that these discounts will continue at most gas stations. Some locations will hand out fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon of fuel. You can also sign up for a Circle K debit card to save 10 cents per gallon every time you fill up.

The deal is only available at participating Circle K locations and may not be available in some states. To see which locations are offering this deal, visit circlek.com/fuel-day.