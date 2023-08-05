SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several emergency vehicles are responding to a crash at the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Kearney Street on Friday evening, August 4.

A City Utilities bus and a white Ford Fiesta collided around 8:32 p.m., according to OzarksTraffic.

According to SPD, the white Ford was traveling on Pierce Ave. and pulled in front of the CU bus, hitting them.

SPD said four people on the bus were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Ford was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

SPD is asking for witnesses of the crash to come forward to help with the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and OzarksFirst has a crew on the way to the scene. The story will be updated as we learn more information.