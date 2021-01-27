Cloris Leachman of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ‘Phyllis’ dies at 94

SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Actress Cloris Leachman arrives at the Fox Fall Eco-Casino Party at The Bungalow on September 9, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Actress Cloris Leachman has died at 94, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reports that Leachman died of natural causes Tuesday night at her home in Encinitas, Calif.

She was best known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Phyllis,” “The Last Picture Show” and “Young Frankenstein.”

Cloris’ manager, Juliet Green, confirmed her death in a statement to ABC News:

“It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh ’till the tears ran down your face … You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic.”

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa in 1926. After graduating from Northwestern University she competed in the 1946 Miss America pageant before launching her acting career.

The highlight of that career came in 1971 when Leachman won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in “The Last Picture Show.” Leachman was better known from her decades of work on television. She was nominated for more than 20 Emmys in her lifetime, winning a record eight times (a record since tied by Julia-Louis Dreyfuss).

She is survived by three sons and a daughter. She was preceded in death by her son Bryan in 1986.

This is a developing story.