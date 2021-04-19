Columbia, Mo. woman arrested in connection with baby’s death

COLUMBIA, Mo.- Police have arrested a woman after officers discovered a dead eight-month-old female.

According to a press release, on April 18, Columbia Police responded to a death report in the 1000 block of Elleta Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the young victim.

During the investigation, officers confirmed the death was a homicide.

Police have identified and arrested the suspect, a 44-year-old woman from Fayette, Missouri. The woman was arrested on the charges of second-degree murder, child abuse and first-degree child endangerment.

She is being held in the Boone County Jail awaiting official charges from the Boone County Prosecutor.