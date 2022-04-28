ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Live Nation has a deal to get $25 tickets to over 3,700 shows in North America featuring top acts from a variety of genres. The tickets are available on May 4 for only one week. Get the tickets here: LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek

The week-long program celebrates one of the most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day next week. Tune in or check FOX2Now.com/Contests to enter.

Nationwide list of participating artists (local artists are yet to be announced):

  • 070 Shake
  • 24Kgoldn
  • 311
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Aerosmith
  • AFI
  • AJR
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Alejandra Guzman
  • Alejandro Fernandez
  • Alice Cooper
  • Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush
  • Alicia Keys
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
  • Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
  • Anthrax
  • As I Lay Dying
  • Asking Alexandria
  • Atmosphere with Iration
  • Backstreet Boys
  • BANKS
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Bastille
  • Ben Platt
  • Ben Rector
  • Benny the Butcher
  • Bert Kreischer
  • Biffy Clyro
  • Big K.R.I.T.
  • Big Time Rush
  • Bill Burr
  • Bill Maher
  • Bleachers
  • Bon Iver
  • Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Boyz II Men
  • Brad Paisley
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Brian Regan
  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Caifanes
  • Celeste Barber
  • Camilo Septimo
  • CHEER Live
  • Chelsea Handler
  • Chet Faker
  • Chicago and Brian Wilson
  • Chris Rock
  • Chris Young
  • Clannad
  • Coheed and Cambria
  • COIN
  • Collective Soul
  • Courtney Barnett
  • Daniel Tosh
  • Darius Rucker
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Dave Chappelle
  • David Gray
  • Death Cab for Cutie
  • Debbie Gibson
  • Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
  • Deftones
  • Denzel Curry
  • Derek Hough
  • Devo
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Disturbed
  • Duran Duran
  • EarthGang
  • Elvis Costello
  • Enanitos Verdes
  • Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
  • Franz Ferdinand
  • Freddie Gibbs
  • Gabriel Iglesias
  • Garbage
  • George Lopez
  • Gera MX
  • Gloria Trevi
  • Goo Goo Dolls
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • GriZ
  • H.E.R.
  • HAIM
  • Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless
  • Halsey
  • Hank Williams Jr.
  • Hombres G
  • Iliza Shlesinger
  • Illenium
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Incubus
  • Indigo Girls
  • Interpol & Spoon
  • Iration
  • Jack Johnson
  • Jack White
  • James Taylor
  • Jason Aldean
  • Jason Isbell
  • Jim Gaffigan
  • Jimmy Buffett
  • John Legend
  • John Mulaney
  • Jon Pardi
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Josh Groban
  • Judah & the Lion
  • xdn
  • Kane Brown
  • Kany Garcia
  • Keith Urban
  • Kenny Chesney
  • Kevin Hart
  • Kid Rock
  • King Princess
  • Kip Moore
  • KISS
  • Koffee
  • Korn & Evanescence
  • Kountry Wayne
  • Kraftwerk
  • Lady A
  • LANY
  • Lauv
  • Lee Brice
  • Leon Bridges
  • Lewis Black
  • Lord Huron
  • Los Angeles Azules
  • Luke Bryan
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Mac DeMarco
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Maren Morris
  • Margaret Cho
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
  • Megadeth
  • Metric
  • Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
  • Morrissey
  • Mother Mother
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Nelly
  • New Found Glory
  • New Kids On The Block
  • Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live
  • Nikki Glaser
  • Norah Jones
  • O.A.R.
  • ODESZA
  • Omar Apollo
  • OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Our Lady Peace
  • Parker McCollum
  • Patton Oswalt
  • Pet Shop Boys
  • Pitbull
  • Porter Robinson
  • Primus
  • Puddle of Mudd
  • Purity Ring
  • Randy Rainbow
  • Ray LaMontagne
  • Rebelution
  • Rels B
  • REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
  • Rex Orange County
  • Rise Against
  • Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
  • Rod Stewart
  • Roxy Music
  • RÜFÜS DU SOL
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Russ
  • Sam Hunt
  • Sammy Hagar
  • Santana & Earth Wind & Fire
  • Sebastián Yatra
  • Shania Twain
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Shinedown
  • Sigur Rós
  • Simple Plan
  • Slipknot
  • Spoon
  • Static-X
  • Steely Dan
  • Sting
  • SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
  • Summer Walker
  • Switchfoot
  • Sylvan Esso
  • T-Pain
  • Tai Verdes
  • Tash Sultana
  • Tears For Fears
  • TECH N9NE
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band
  • Tenacious D
  • Tesla
  • The Airborne Toxic Event
  • The Avett Brothers
  • The Beach Boys
  • The Black Crowes
  • The Black Keys
  • The Chainsmokers
  • The Chicks
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • The Head and The Heart
  • The Killers
  • The Marcus King Band
  • The Offspring
  • The Who
  • Third Eye Blind
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Tim McGraw
  • Tina Fey
  • Train
  • UB40
  • Vance Joy
  • Wanda Sykes
  • Willie Nelson
  • Wiz Khalifa & Logic
  • Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
  • YolaYungblud
  • Zac Brown Band
  • ZZ Top