ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Live Nation has a deal to get $25 tickets to over 3,700 shows in North America featuring top acts from a variety of genres. The tickets are available on May 4 for only one week. Get the tickets here: LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek
The week-long program celebrates one of the most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.
Nationwide list of participating artists (local artists are yet to be announced):
- 070 Shake
- 24Kgoldn
- 311
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Aerosmith
- AFI
- AJR
- Alanis Morissette
- Alejandra Guzman
- Alejandro Fernandez
- Alice Cooper
- Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush
- Alicia Keys
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
- Anthrax
- As I Lay Dying
- Asking Alexandria
- Atmosphere with Iration
- Backstreet Boys
- BANKS
- Barenaked Ladies
- Bastille
- Ben Platt
- Ben Rector
- Benny the Butcher
- Bert Kreischer
- Biffy Clyro
- Big K.R.I.T.
- Big Time Rush
- Bill Burr
- Bill Maher
- Bleachers
- Bon Iver
- Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
- Bonnie Raitt
- Boyz II Men
- Brad Paisley
- Brandi Carlile
- Brian Regan
- Brooks & Dunn
- Caifanes
- Celeste Barber
- Camilo Septimo
- CHEER Live
- Chelsea Handler
- Chet Faker
- Chicago and Brian Wilson
- Chris Rock
- Chris Young
- Clannad
- Coheed and Cambria
- COIN
- Collective Soul
- Courtney Barnett
- Daniel Tosh
- Darius Rucker
- Dashboard Confessional
- Dave Chappelle
- David Gray
- Death Cab for Cutie
- Debbie Gibson
- Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
- Deftones
- Denzel Curry
- Derek Hough
- Devo
- Dierks Bentley
- Disturbed
- Duran Duran
- EarthGang
- Elvis Costello
- Enanitos Verdes
- Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
- Franz Ferdinand
- Freddie Gibbs
- Gabriel Iglesias
- Garbage
- George Lopez
- Gera MX
- Gloria Trevi
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Greensky Bluegrass
- GriZ
- H.E.R.
- HAIM
- Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless
- Halsey
- Hank Williams Jr.
- Hombres G
- Iliza Shlesinger
- Illenium
- Imagine Dragons
- Incubus
- Indigo Girls
- Interpol & Spoon
- Iration
- Jack Johnson
- Jack White
- James Taylor
- Jason Aldean
- Jason Isbell
- Jim Gaffigan
- Jimmy Buffett
- John Legend
- John Mulaney
- Jon Pardi
- Jonas Brothers
- Josh Groban
- Judah & the Lion
- xdn
- Kane Brown
- Kany Garcia
- Keith Urban
- Kenny Chesney
- Kevin Hart
- Kid Rock
- King Princess
- Kip Moore
- KISS
- Koffee
- Korn & Evanescence
- Kountry Wayne
- Kraftwerk
- Lady A
- LANY
- Lauv
- Lee Brice
- Leon Bridges
- Lewis Black
- Lord Huron
- Los Angeles Azules
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Mac DeMarco
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Maren Morris
- Margaret Cho
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Megadeth
- Metric
- Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town
- Morrissey
- Mother Mother
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Nelly
- New Found Glory
- New Kids On The Block
- Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live
- Nikki Glaser
- Norah Jones
- O.A.R.
- ODESZA
- Omar Apollo
- OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE
- Our Lady Peace
- Parker McCollum
- Patton Oswalt
- Pet Shop Boys
- Pitbull
- Porter Robinson
- Primus
- Puddle of Mudd
- Purity Ring
- Randy Rainbow
- Ray LaMontagne
- Rebelution
- Rels B
- REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy
- Rex Orange County
- Rise Against
- Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
- Rod Stewart
- Roxy Music
- RÜFÜS DU SOL
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Russ
- Sam Hunt
- Sammy Hagar
- Santana & Earth Wind & Fire
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shania Twain
- Shawn Mendes
- Sheryl Crow
- Shinedown
- Sigur Rós
- Simple Plan
- Slipknot
- Spoon
- Static-X
- Steely Dan
- Sting
- SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA
- Summer Walker
- Switchfoot
- Sylvan Esso
- T-Pain
- Tai Verdes
- Tash Sultana
- Tears For Fears
- TECH N9NE
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Tenacious D
- Tesla
- The Airborne Toxic Event
- The Avett Brothers
- The Beach Boys
- The Black Crowes
- The Black Keys
- The Chainsmokers
- The Chicks
- The Doobie Brothers
- The Head and The Heart
- The Killers
- The Marcus King Band
- The Offspring
- The Who
- Third Eye Blind
- Thomas Rhett
- Tim McGraw
- Tina Fey
- Train
- UB40
- Vance Joy
- Wanda Sykes
- Willie Nelson
- Wiz Khalifa & Logic
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- YolaYungblud
- Zac Brown Band
- ZZ Top