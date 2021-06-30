Congressman flouts mask rules on airline flight to Texas

In a contributed photo, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, an ardent critic of COVID-19 mask mandates, mingles with others while not wearing a mask during a Southwest Airlines flight late Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from Washington to his home district in Austin, Texas. Federal law requires all passengers over the age of 2 to wear masks on airliners and in airports. The photo was taken by a fellow passenger and provided to The Associated Press. (Contributed Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas congressman who has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 mask mandates has been seen without a mask for at least a portion of a commercial flight.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy flew from Washington to his home district Tuesday to attend a border security event with former President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press was provided a photo and video from a Southwest Airlines flight showing a bare-faced Roy chatting with fellow passengers on the flight, an apparent violation of federal law.

Roy is a co-sponsor of a bill in Congress that seeks to bar federal authorities from requiring masks on commercial airliners or in airports.

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, Associated Press