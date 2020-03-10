Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday the department does not know how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus and suggested older Americans avoid large gatherings such as campaign rallies.

"We don't know exactly how many, because hundreds of thousands of our tests have gone out to private labs and hospitals that currently do not report in to (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," Azar told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" when asked how many Americans have been tested for coronavirus at this point. "We're working with the CDC and those partners to get an I.T. reporting system up and running hopefully this week where we would be able to get that data to keep track of how many we're testing."