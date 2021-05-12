Construction company owner charged with deceptive business practices

LICKING, Mo. – The owner of Curtis All Steel Buildings has been charged by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for violating merchant laws in three counties.

Carlton J. Curtis of Licking violated Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act in Camden, Lincoln, and Phelps Counties. Curtis is charged with one class E felony of deceptive business practices in each county.

According to AG Schmitt, the charges allege that Curtis accepted thousands of dollars in advance payments from consumers for the construction of metal outbuilding. He then failed to construct the buildings or refund the consumers’ money.

The consumers’ overall total of losses is $16,750 with $2,450 in Camden County, $10,000 in Lincoln County, and $4,300 in Phelps County.

If you or someone you know may have been a victim of the construction scam, you are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or submitting a complaint online.