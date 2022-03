ST. LOUIS – The beer-flavored lollipops with a foam top don’t have alcohol, but they do taste like Coors Light Beer. The new items are sold in six-packs. They’ve become so popular, so fast, they’re sold out.



Coors says research indicates sucking on lollipops has a calming effect, especially during “March Madness”.



The company says it’s restocking as fast as it can.