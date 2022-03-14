Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is one of only a handful of states without congressional district lines drawn, a task that must be completed every ten years after the census.

It's a quiet week inside the Capitol as lawmakers are on spring break, but before members left for their home districts, the Senate decided not to vote on a new congressional map.

Spring break means the first half of the session is in the books, but all lawmakers have to show for the first nine weeks, an emergency budget bill that fully funded Medicaid, gave state workers a pay raise and defunded abortion providers and their affiliates like Planned Parenthood. That is the only piece of legislation that has made it to the governor's desk so far.

"The session soon slammed into a solid brick wall known as the Missouri Senate," said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield). "We have dysfunction everywhere. Yes, in the House we passed a whole bunch of bills, but we know they aren't going anywhere."

Since January, the House has approved more than 30 bills, sending them to the Senate, a chamber where some members have spent hours reading books.

"I've talked to people who have been in this building for decades as well as politicians down here years ago and they have never seen anything like this," said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence).

Rizzo, whose father served in the Missouri General Assembly in the 1990s, said the current Republican party reminds him of the struggle the Democratic party faced when they were the supermajority 20 years ago. "I would give the Democrats an A+," Rizzo said when asked what grade he would give this session so far. "I mean, we still work together, and I imagine if we went to dinner, we could all sit at the same table."

Back in January, the House passed a 6 Republican - 2 Democrat map, similar to the state's current congressional map. That proposal has hit some speed bumps along the way in the upper chamber.

"I think we should have passed a map in October in a special session, is what most states in this country did so I think we are way, way, way behind the eight ball," said Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis).

Candidate filing is open for another two weeks, but those submitting paperwork for congress don't know the districts they could represent later this year.

"If it goes to the courts, then it goes to the courts," Rizzo said. "It's not good to put off constitutional duties as I know we've done in the past."