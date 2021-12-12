Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Illinois

(STACKER) The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 793,663 COVID-19-related deaths and 49.5 million COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 9, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 60.5% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 7, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Clay County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) — 37.8% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 865 (114 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (4,785 fully vaccinated) 41.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#49. LaSalle County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 36.5% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.2% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 562 (611 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (58,855 fully vaccinated) 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#48. Crawford County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 36.5% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 348 (65 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (8,551 fully vaccinated) 26.7% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#47. Whiteside County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.1% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.5% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 667 (368 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (29,856 fully vaccinated) 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#46. Hamilton County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.1% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 407 (33 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.5% (2,799 fully vaccinated) 44.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#45. Lee County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 33.8% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.2% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 540 (184 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (18,885 fully vaccinated) 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#44. Piatt County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients) 32.4% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 881 (144 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (9,035 fully vaccinated) 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#43. Tazewell County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 31.1% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 54.9% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 655 (863 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (73,138 fully vaccinated) 11.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#42. Ford County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.7% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 100.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 602 (78 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (6,747 fully vaccinated) 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#41. Williamson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 52.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.7% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 29.6% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 488 (325 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (34,372 fully vaccinated) 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#40. Ogle County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 100.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 671 (340 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (26,937 fully vaccinated) 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#39. McDonough County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients) 23.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 526 (156 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (13,709 fully vaccinated) 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#38. Livingston County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.6% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.8% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 612 (218 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.5% (16,917 fully vaccinated) 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#37. Jo Daviess County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.6% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 466 (99 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (15,537 fully vaccinated) 17.1% higher vaccination rate than Illinois



#36. Vermilion County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 18.9% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.2% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,061 (804 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (32,098 fully vaccinated) 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#35. Morgan County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.5% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 425 (143 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (17,160 fully vaccinated) 18.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#34. Kankakee County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 67.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.6% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 511 (561 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (51,999 fully vaccinated) 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#33. Edgar County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 16.2% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 723 (124 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (7,614 fully vaccinated) 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#32. Clinton County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients) 14.9% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (146 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (19,943 fully vaccinated) 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#31. Christian County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 12.2% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 635 (205 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (14,324 fully vaccinated) 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#30. Fulton County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.8% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 15.5% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 533 (183 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (18,370 fully vaccinated) 14.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#29. Rock Island County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.8% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients) 31.0% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 467 (662 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (79,551 fully vaccinated) 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#28. Hancock County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.8% more availability than Illinois overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 446 (79 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (7,990 fully vaccinated) 27.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#27. Marion County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.5% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 65.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.5% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 341 (127 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (15,600 fully vaccinated) 33.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#26. Macon County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.5% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 31.0% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 606 (630 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (51,192 fully vaccinated) 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#25. Madison County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.1% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 22.5% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 406 (1,068 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (149,276 fully vaccinated) 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#24. Winnebago County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients) 7.0% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 621 (1,754 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (150,129 fully vaccinated) 15.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#23. Kane County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.4% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 379 (2,016 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (323,115 fully vaccinated) 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#22. Cook County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 73.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.8% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (14,878 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (3,361,866 fully vaccinated) 4.5% higher vaccination rate than Illinois



#21. Logan County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 74.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 556 (159 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (14,611 fully vaccinated) 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#20. Jackson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.4% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 26.8% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 243 (138 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (27,684 fully vaccinated) 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#19. Sangamon County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 459 (894 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (118,120 fully vaccinated) 2.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#18. DeKalb County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.7% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.4% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 441 (463 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (54,643 fully vaccinated) 16.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#17. McLean County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 14.1% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 542 (929 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (101,949 fully vaccinated) 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#16. St. Clair County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.4% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 12.7% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 342 (888 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (150,122 fully vaccinated) 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#15. Peoria County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.4% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.2% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 412 (738 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.6% (101,436 fully vaccinated) 9.4% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#14. Adams County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.4% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 74.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients) 4.2% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 559 (366 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (32,754 fully vaccinated) 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#13. Grundy County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients) 6.8% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.1% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 637 (325 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (26,824 fully vaccinated) 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#12. McHenry County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 8.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 100.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 540 (1,662 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (189,238 fully vaccinated) 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#11. Knox County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.5% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 336 (167 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (27,275 fully vaccinated) 12.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#10. Stephenson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients) 9.5% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (64.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.1% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 809 (360 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (25,033 fully vaccinated) 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#9. DuPage County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.8% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 2.8% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 369 (3,402 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (651,428 fully vaccinated) 13.0% higher vaccination rate than Illinois



#8. Jefferson County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 10.8% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients) 0.0% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (109 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (15,839 fully vaccinated) 32.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#7. Lake County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 11.3% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 356 (2,480 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (493,373 fully vaccinated) 13.3% higher vaccination rate than Illinois



#6. Woodford County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients) 17.6% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 517 (199 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (19,791 fully vaccinated) 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#5. Coles County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients) 21.6% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients) 25.4% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 533 (270 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (21,483 fully vaccinated) 32.2% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#4. Will County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 24.3% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients) 5.6% more full than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 447 (3,089 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (423,462 fully vaccinated) 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#3. Champaign County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients) 27.0% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients) 1.4% more availability than Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 583 (1,222 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (123,568 fully vaccinated) 5.8% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#2. Lawrence County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 446 (70 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (6,164 fully vaccinated) 37.1% lower vaccination rate than Illinois



#1. Union County, IL

Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients) 35.1% more full than Illinois overall

ICU beds occupied: data not available 71% full in Illinois overall

Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 432 (72 cases)

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (8,749 fully vaccinated) 16.0% lower vaccination rate than Illinois

