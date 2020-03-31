Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus

Musician and actor Ray Benson of the band Asleep at the Wheel visits Build to discuss the album “New Routes” at Build Studio on July 25, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Ray Benson, the country music icon known from the band Asleep at the Wheel, says he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Facebook post.

Benson, 69, said in the post Tuesday that he started feeling “tired” around 10 days ago, but wasn’t able to get tested at the time. He says he went back Monday with the same feelings and was able to get tested for the virus.

The Austin-based musician says he’s not experiencing the normal symptoms connected to COVID-19, such as a fever or cough, but he has a headache.

Benson and Asleep at the Wheel are staples in the Austin and country music scene. Benson moved the band to Central Texas in the 70s and, for the most part, has remained in the area. Benson has a longtime friendship and connection with Willie Nelson.

This weekend, country singer Joe Diffie, 61, died from complications of coronavirus.

Folk and country musician John Prine was diagnosed with COVD-19 last week and is currently hospitalized for the illness, according to a social media post from his family.