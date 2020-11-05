COVID-19 resurgence causes N-95 mask shortage

ST. LOUIS – There is a shortage in the supply of the critical protective gear, N95 masks.

Manufacturers and health officials say it’s all due to the surge of COVID cases and stockpiling of N95 masks in much of the country.

While the national supply of protective equipment has improved since the first months of the pandemic, demand for N95 masks continues to run ahead of production.

Levels at some health care facilities remain well below what regulators recommend.

Many facilities continue to ration and reuse masks.