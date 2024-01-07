CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating allegations against officers who engaged in sexual relations with migrants living at a West Side patrol district.

According to a spokesman with the Chicago Police Department, an internal investigation was launched on Thursday into allegations that “officer or officers” engaged in sexual relationships with migrants who were living in a police station on the city’s West Side.

The “officer or officers” involved were assigned to the Ogden District, that covers Chicago’s Little Village and Lawndale neighborhoods.

Chicago Sun-Times reported that police are investigating whether cops had the sexual relations with the new immigrants, including a teenage girl who is pregnant.

Since their arrival to the city, the Chicago Police Department has housed many migrants at stations across the city, along with several city-owned buildings as temporary housing.

Some of the sexual relations may have also allegedly been with minors. The number of migrants involved are also unknown at this time.

It is unclear at this time if the officers involved have been stripped of their powers during this investigation.

WGN reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment and an office spokesperson said:

“The City takes these allegations, as well as the care and well-being of all residents and new arrivals, very seriously. We are monitoring the situation closely, but cannot comment further as this is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.“

Migrants located at the Ogden district police station were relocated to other temporary shelters Friday afternoon following the allegations. Relocation will be expected take until Saturday morning to complete.