File photo of fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sunday is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. The day was established to remember those who have died from fentanyl poisoning.

As Kansas City-area law enforcement report spikes in fentanyl overdoses, an agency is working to make sure friends and families can identify loved ones in trouble.

The Drug Enforcement Administration released an Emoji Drug Code. Experts say people use these emojis on social media, online, and through texts to buy and sell fake prescription pills, that are often laced with fentanyl.

Investigators say the emoji code makes it easy for anyone with a phone to access illegal, and dangerous, drugs.

Do you know what each emoji code means?

Source: DEA

The DEA said the emojis are common examples found during DEA investigations, and the list is not all-inclusive.

Additional emoji codes can be found on the DEA’s website.