The Hallmark Channel is known for its heartwarming Christmas Movies. Now it is also grabbing headlines for an upcoming vacation.

The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise will sail to the Bahamas in Nov. 2024 on the Norwegian Gem.

Join fellow fans on deck for a sail away ceremony and special tree lighting at sea.

Travelers will enjoy photo ops and the chance to meet some of Hallmark Channel’s favorite stars. The stars will also talk about what it takes to bring a Hallmark Christmas movie to life.

During the cruise, fans will experience a ship-exclusive Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas Holiday Movie world premiere. Organizers say every guest on the cruise is guaranteed a seat.

The ship will also offer Christmas Carol-oke, Christmas cookie decorating, craft workshops, an ugly sweater contest, and special tastings with Hallmark Channel wines.

If you’d rather kick back and relax, the cruise will also offer a Hallmark Channel Movie Marathon that fans can attend wearing their most comfy cozies.

The Gem also offers all of the normal amenities of a cruise ship, including a spa, casino, bars, and restaurants. And, don’t forget travelers also have the opportunity to disembark and explore Nassau.

Prices start at $950 per person for double occupancy in an inside cabin. Solo traveler rates are also available.

Presale is underway for the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise. Additional information is available at hallmarkchannelcruise.com.