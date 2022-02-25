Daughter of former Kentucky state representative killed after home invasion

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Authorities have identified 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday of Taylor Mill as the suspect in connection to the murder of Jordan Morgan on Feb. 22 at a home on Willis Branch Road in Madison County.

Kentucky State Police said their ongoing investigation alleges that Gilday forced his way into the home around 4 a.m. armed with a rifle. Upon entering the residence, he fatally shot 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in her bed.

After the initial shots were fired, Gilday then confronted the homeowner and gunshots were exchanged between the two, police said.

According to state police, Wesley Morgan was able to shoot back. But his daughter, Jordan, was killed.

The 32-year-old just accepted a position as an associate attorney at a Lexington law firm. Friends of the family say Jordan was Morgan’s pride and joy.

The Willis Branch Road home boasts a high-tech security system to keep intruders out and Madison County is usually quiet, which is why residents are confused that such a tragic crime would happen there.

Authorities said the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and Gilday left the scene in a white passenger car.

KSP has issued an active arrest warrant for the following:

A white 2016 Toyota Corolla with license plate 379-VMJ (Blue Ash Police Department)

Murder

First-degree burglary

First-degree criminal mischeif

First-degree assault

Two counts of attempted murder

Police said Gilday is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with license plate 379-VMJ and minor damage to the front grill.

A photo provided by Blue Ash Police Department in Ohio captured on Feb. 16 shows the car police believe Gilday is driving.

Authorities described Gilday as approximately 6 feet tall and 167 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Surveillance footage on the property showed Gilday wearing a pair of tactical-style pants and jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored facemask, KSP said.

Police urged citizens to not approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver if they believe to have identified him.

Any additional information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call KSP Post 7 at (859)-623-2404.

